YetiSwap (YTS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $86,510.57

YetiSwap (YTS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 12th. In the last week, YetiSwap has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One YetiSwap token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. YetiSwap has a market capitalization of $86,510.57 and approximately $121,491.00 worth of YetiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YetiSwap alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000071 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 52.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00051744 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070147 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10723848 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

YetiSwap Token Profile

YetiSwap launched on February 15th, 2021. YetiSwap’s official Twitter account is @yetiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. YetiSwap’s official website is www.yetiswap.app. The Reddit community for YetiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/yetiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for YetiSwap is yetiswap.medium.com.

Buying and Selling YetiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “YetiSwap (YTS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YetiSwap has a current supply of 0. The last known price of YetiSwap is 0.00088487 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $120,786.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.yetiswap.app.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YetiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YetiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YetiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YetiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YetiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.