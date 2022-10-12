Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Short Interest Up 375.0% in September

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,700 shares, a growth of 375.0% from the September 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 407,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Z in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Z Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS YAHOY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.20. 287,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,435. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.52. Z has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $14.97. The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Z Company Profile

Z ( OTCMKTS:YAHOY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Z had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Equities analysts predict that Z will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Z Holdings Corporation engages in media and commerce businesses in Japan. The company focuses on shopping and reuse businesses. It also offers membership, e-commerce, and payment-related services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Z Holdings Corporation operates as a subsidiary of A Holdings Corporation.

