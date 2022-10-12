Zenfuse (ZEFU) Price Down 2.5% This Week

Zenfuse (ZEFU) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Zenfuse token can now be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zenfuse has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Zenfuse has a total market cap of $499,863.66 and approximately $21,855.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010844 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000071 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 51.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00051574 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070147 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10723848 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Zenfuse Profile

Zenfuse launched on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,894,972 tokens. Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io. The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zenfuse is medium.com/@zenfuse.

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse (ZEFU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zenfuse has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 64,899,300.8409254 in circulation. The last known price of Zenfuse is 0.00883234 USD and is up 0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $21,122.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zenfuse.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

