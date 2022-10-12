Zeusshield Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10,580.00 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (ZSC) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 12th. Zeusshield has a market cap of $135,752.75 and approximately $10,580.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zeusshield has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zeusshield token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010811 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070274 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10743142 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Zeusshield was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield (ZSC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zeusshield has a current supply of 5,642,500,000 with 1,169,566,883 in circulation. The last known price of Zeusshield is 0.00011469 USD and is up 3.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $11,987.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zsc.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

