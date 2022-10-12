ZilWall Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges (ZWALL)

ZilWall (ZWALL) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 12th. ZilWall has a market cap of $15,529.84 and $144.00 worth of ZilWall was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZilWall has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. One ZilWall token can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000912 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070244 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10738546 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About ZilWall

ZilWall’s launch date was June 27th, 2021. ZilWall’s official message board is pintar.team. The official website for ZilWall is www.zilwall.com. ZilWall’s official Twitter account is @zwall_zpaint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZilWall

According to CryptoCompare, “ZilWall (ZWALL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Zilliqa platform. ZilWall has a current supply of 0. The last known price of ZilWall is 0.19476888 USD and is up 0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.zilwall.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZilWall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZilWall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZilWall using one of the exchanges listed above.

