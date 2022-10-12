Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Acquires 3,551 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF accounts for 2.5% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAVE. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 107,900.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.8% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PAVE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.97. 883,305 shares of the stock traded hands. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.49.

