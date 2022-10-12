Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Grows Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,234 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,323,746,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,643,166,000 after buying an additional 944,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,963,995,000 after buying an additional 738,447 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,898,934,000 after purchasing an additional 467,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,800 shares of company stock worth $2,392,144. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ COST traded down $2.02 on Wednesday, reaching $470.00. 71,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,556,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $516.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $513.20. The company has a market cap of $208.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.