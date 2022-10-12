Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Has $2.56 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 113.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,257 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 1.8% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

JPST stock remained flat at $50.07 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,524,902 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.15.

