Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Purchases 153 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,090 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 272.5% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 20,493 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 14,991 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 272 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its position in FedEx by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,447,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $374,336,000 after buying an additional 298,865 shares in the last quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in FedEx by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 448,828 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $116,085,000 after purchasing an additional 16,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,361,089. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FedEx Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FDX. Stephens lowered their price target on FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Loop Capital downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $339.00 to $202.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.09.

Shares of FDX traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $153.59. 55,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,823,676. The company has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.39 and its 200 day moving average is $210.16.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.97%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

