Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Purchases Shares of 29,864 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC owned about 0.36% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,847,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 241.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 244,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 172,608 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,293,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,363,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at approximately $864,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Trading Down 0.0 %

FJUN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.06. 800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,952. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a twelve month low of $33.96 and a twelve month high of $38.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.05.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.