Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Sells 8,142 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,142 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 178,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,638,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 217,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,541,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ISTB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,220. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.42. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $50.90.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

