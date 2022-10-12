Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,984 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 229.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 148.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,564. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.36. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $170.40 and a 12-month high of $266.44.

