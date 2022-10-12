Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,984 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 229.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 148.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period.
Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA MGK traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,564. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.36. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $170.40 and a 12-month high of $266.44.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK)
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.