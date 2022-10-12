ZINC Price Reaches $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (ZINC)

ZINC (ZINC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 12th. ZINC has a market cap of $4,636.34 and approximately $14.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZINC token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZINC has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZINC alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070244 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10738546 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZINC Token Profile

ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 tokens. The official website for ZINC is zinc.work. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZINC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZINC (ZINC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ZINC has a current supply of 22,879,998.99613781 with 5,583,588.22618437 in circulation. The last known price of ZINC is 0.00082831 USD and is down -1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $14.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zinc.work/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZINC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZINC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.