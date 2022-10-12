ZooKeeper (ZOO) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.84 Million

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One ZooKeeper token can now be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded down 16.6% against the dollar. ZooKeeper has a total market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $24,986.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZooKeeper alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010845 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070244 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10738546 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00034158 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s genesis date was April 15th, 2021. ZooKeeper’s total supply is 259,294,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 245,150,930 tokens. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @zooecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZooKeeper is https://reddit.com/r/zooecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZooKeeper’s official website is www.zoo.one. The official message board for ZooKeeper is blog.zoo.one.

ZooKeeper Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZooKeeper (ZOO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Wanchain platform. ZooKeeper has a current supply of 259,165,994.01456338. The last known price of ZooKeeper is 0.01161447 USD and is down -3.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $54,671.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.Zoo.One.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZooKeeper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZooKeeper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZooKeeper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.