Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Insider Sells $169,954.66 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Zoom Video Communications Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,371,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,888,415. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.78. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of -0.37. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.43 and a 12 month high of $291.31.
Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Zoom Video Communications
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth about $26,000. 52.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Zoom Video Communications
Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zoom Video Communications (ZM)
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
- McCormick May Get Spicy if it Improves Earnings
- Pershing Square Holdings: Deep-Value Play For Long-Term Investors
- Down Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar
- Consider Warming Up with Seasonal Campbell Soup Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.