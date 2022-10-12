Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Insider Sells $169,954.66 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,371,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,888,415. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.78. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of -0.37. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.43 and a 12 month high of $291.31.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Zoom Video Communications

ZM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $115.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $142.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth about $26,000. 52.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.