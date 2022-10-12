Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) traded down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $154.80 and last traded at $154.92. 73,848 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,531,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Zscaler from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.62.

Zscaler Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.28 and its 200 day moving average is $171.96. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.59%. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $3,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,460,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $13,755,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,107 shares in the company, valued at $47,217,542.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $3,360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 270,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,460,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 171,514 shares of company stock worth $28,809,807. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,699,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Zscaler by 1.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 7.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,401,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 113.3% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 45,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,023,000 after buying an additional 24,268 shares in the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

