Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ZWS. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.83.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:ZWS traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.10. 30,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,088. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.34. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $23.99 and a fifty-two week high of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Increases Dividend

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $284.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 5,992.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.