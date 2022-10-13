1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

FLWS has been the subject of several other research reports. Noble Financial decreased their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $9.25 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.25.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLWS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.23. 19,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.38. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The company has a market cap of $402.08 million, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.81 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 6.27%. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Thomas G. Hartnett purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $153,000.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 245,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,027.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLWS. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 222.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3,450.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 436.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.