1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, an increase of 703.1% from the September 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 57.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 17.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. M3F Inc. boosted its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 17.0% during the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 350,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 50,792 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 6.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Stock Performance

BCOW opened at $10.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $66.22 million, a P/E ratio of -86.58 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average of $10.33. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75.

About 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin ( NASDAQ:BCOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.42 million for the quarter.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services. The company offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposits accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit.

