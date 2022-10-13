19,511 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Purchased by Walker Asset Management LLC

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,560,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 61.4% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.63.
Insiders Place Their Bets
KLA Price Performance
KLAC traded up $1.83 on Thursday, hitting $276.64. 156,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,779. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $273.81 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $342.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.35.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.43 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
KLA Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 23.74%.
KLA declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
About KLA
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.
Further Reading
