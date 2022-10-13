1inch Network (1INCH) Price Hits $0.55 on Top Exchanges

1inch Network (1INCH) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. 1inch Network has a total market cap of $342.70 million and $32.24 million worth of 1inch Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1inch Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00002939 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, 1inch Network has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1inch Network Profile

1inch Network’s launch date was December 25th, 2020. 1inch Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 621,370,693 tokens. 1inch Network’s official message board is blog.1inch.io. The Reddit community for 1inch Network is https://reddit.com/r/1inch and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 1inch Network’s official Twitter account is @1inch. The official website for 1inch Network is 1inch.io.

Buying and Selling 1inch Network

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch Network (1INCH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. 1inch Network has a current supply of 1,500,000,000 with 621,370,693.9228795 in circulation. The last known price of 1inch Network is 0.55831413 USD and is down -1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 274 active market(s) with $18,339,914.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://1inch.io/.”

