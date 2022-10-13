1inch Network Price Tops $0.56 on Major Exchanges (1INCH)

1inch Network (1INCH) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 13th. During the last seven days, 1inch Network has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One 1inch Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00002935 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 1inch Network has a total market capitalization of $349.51 million and $40.05 million worth of 1inch Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About 1inch Network

1inch Network’s genesis date was December 25th, 2020. 1inch Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 621,370,693 tokens. The Reddit community for 1inch Network is https://reddit.com/r/1inch and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for 1inch Network is 1inch.io. 1inch Network’s official message board is blog.1inch.io. 1inch Network’s official Twitter account is @1inch.

Buying and Selling 1inch Network

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch Network (1INCH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. 1inch Network has a current supply of 1,500,000,000 with 621,370,693.9228795 in circulation. The last known price of 1inch Network is 0.55831413 USD and is down -1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 274 active market(s) with $18,339,914.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://1inch.io/.”

