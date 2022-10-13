1irstGold Trading Up 0.3% This Week (1GOLD)

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 13th. During the last week, 1irstGold has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One 1irstGold token can now be bought for approximately $61.94 or 0.00319150 BTC on major exchanges. 1irstGold has a market cap of $5.01 million and $12,300.00 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,292.72 or 0.27253824 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010644 BTC.

About 1irstGold

1irstGold was first traded on March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. The official message board for 1irstGold is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstGold is 1irstgold.com.

Buying and Selling 1irstGold

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstGold (1GOLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. 1irstGold has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 1irstGold is 61.51194637 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $14,896.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://1irstgold.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

