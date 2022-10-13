200,000 Shares in Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Acquired by Myriad Asset Management US LP

Myriad Asset Management US LP bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,000. Churchill Capital Corp VII comprises approximately 0.5% of Myriad Asset Management US LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Myriad Asset Management US LP owned approximately 0.12% of Churchill Capital Corp VII as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 262.9% in the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,640,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,060,000 after buying an additional 1,188,484 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 64.7% in the first quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 1,140,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after buying an additional 448,066 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 90.5% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after buying an additional 380,000 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,424,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 470.8% in the first quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 303,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. 65.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CVII traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,030. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.79. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $9.89.

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

