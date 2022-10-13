231,900 Shares in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB) Acquired by Retirement Capital Strategies

Retirement Capital Strategies acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 231,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,409,000. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Retirement Capital Strategies owned about 0.43% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 4,583,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,605 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,174,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,962,000 after acquiring an additional 61,094 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $97,587,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3,688.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 685,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,850,000 after acquiring an additional 667,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,906,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUSB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.84. 37,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,343. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.21. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.85 and a one year high of $51.15.

