25,322 Shares in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Purchased by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $7,272,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. RDST Capital LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $14,745,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 422.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 19,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
QSR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.61.
Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International
Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 2.9 %
QSR stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,240. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.68 and a 52 week high of $62.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.98.
Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 34.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.
Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 82.44%.
About Restaurant Brands International
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.
