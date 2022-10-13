264,475 Shares in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Bought by Myriad Asset Management US LP

Myriad Asset Management US LP bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 264,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,874,000. Sunnova Energy International comprises 1.1% of Myriad Asset Management US LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 198.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NOVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.31.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NOVA stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.66. 235,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,675,364. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $46.40.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 32.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $147.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sunnova Energy International

In related news, insider William J. Berger sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $4,506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 301,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,046,305.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider William J. Berger sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $4,506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 301,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,046,305.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,446. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

