26,880 Shares in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Bought by Guild Investment Management Inc.

Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000. GLOBALFOUNDRIES comprises about 1.9% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the first quarter worth $267,000. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the first quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the first quarter worth approximately $9,454,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the first quarter valued at about $688,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:GFS traded down $1.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.07. The stock had a trading volume of 11,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,150. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion and a PE ratio of 55.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.98 and its 200 day moving average is $53.58. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $79.49.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

