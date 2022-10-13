27,910 Shares in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Acquired by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in Target Hospitality by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,396,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,381,000 after purchasing an additional 277,134 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Target Hospitality by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,457,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,744,000 after acquiring an additional 16,020 shares during the period. Conversant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth $8,184,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Target Hospitality by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,223,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,341,000 after acquiring an additional 35,676 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Target Hospitality by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 45,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Target Hospitality from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

TH traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.09. 13,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,955. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Target Hospitality Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.46.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The company had revenue of $109.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

