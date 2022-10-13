2,948 Shares in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Acquired by Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,948 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sara Bay Financial grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 13,572 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,240,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $517,577,000 after buying an additional 1,242,350 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 245,646 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $22,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,119,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.48.

STX traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,495. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $117.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.33). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 38.15%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

