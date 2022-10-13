2,978 Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Acquired by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APD. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on APD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $229.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $251.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.03. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.