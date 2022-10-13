3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,900 shares, a growth of 231.2% from the September 15th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 761,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of TGOPY traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $5.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,747. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.48. 3i Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.54.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

