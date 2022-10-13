3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,900 shares, a growth of 231.2% from the September 15th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 761,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
3i Group Price Performance
Shares of TGOPY traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $5.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,747. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.48. 3i Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.54.
About 3i Group
