3M (NYSE:MMM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2022

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M (NYSE:MMMGet Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.27.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $5.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,935,417. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a twelve month low of $107.08 and a twelve month high of $186.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.53 and a 200 day moving average of $136.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

3M (NYSE:MMMGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.4% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 18,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Options Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.1% in the second quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

