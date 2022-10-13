3M (NYSE:MMM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.27.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $5.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,935,417. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a twelve month low of $107.08 and a twelve month high of $186.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.53 and a 200 day moving average of $136.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.4% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 18,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Options Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.1% in the second quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

