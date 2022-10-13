4,160 Shares in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Acquired by TI Trust Inc.

TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 51.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $170,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,970.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $896,379.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at $6,497,249.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $170,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at $683,970.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CPB traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.24. 39,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,618,805. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $51.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.99 and its 200-day moving average is $47.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.37.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.20%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

