4,593 Shares in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Purchased by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,656,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,304,000 after acquiring an additional 388,996 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Griffon by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,280,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,467,000 after purchasing an additional 184,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,674,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $153,717,000 after purchasing an additional 181,416 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon in the second quarter worth $3,387,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Griffon during the first quarter valued at $1,827,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Griffon in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

GFF stock opened at $30.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.56. Griffon Co. has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.32. Griffon had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $768.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Griffon’s payout ratio is currently 8.02%.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

