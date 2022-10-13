4,825 Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Purchased by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,825 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. First United Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 4,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.49.

Shares of FTNT opened at $48.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a PE ratio of 59.52, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.99 and its 200-day moving average is $58.34. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 128.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

