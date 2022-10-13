569 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Bought by Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 569 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $41,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $47,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on COST. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ COST opened at $458.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $202.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $514.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $512.87.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,544 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

