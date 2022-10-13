600 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Acquired by WFA of San Diego LLC

WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 919.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $63.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.59 and a 200-day moving average of $70.24. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $78.18.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend
