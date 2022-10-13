72,700 Shares in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Acquired by Brown University

Brown University bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 72,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000. COMPASS Pathways makes up approximately 0.2% of Brown University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Brown University owned 0.17% of COMPASS Pathways as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 51.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 171,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 57,835 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC increased its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 52,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 18,620 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 304.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $58.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, COMPASS Pathways currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

COMPASS Pathways Price Performance

Shares of CMPS stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.03. The company had a trading volume of 9,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,797. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.49. COMPASS Pathways plc has a one year low of $6.54 and a one year high of $49.51. The company has a market capitalization of $426.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.51.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.11. Analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About COMPASS Pathways

(Get Rating)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.