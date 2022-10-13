888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Short Interest Update

888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 985,700 shares, an increase of 138.1% from the September 15th total of 414,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 410.7 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EIHDF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on 888 from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 195 ($2.36) in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on 888 from GBX 296 ($3.58) to GBX 230 ($2.78) in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on 888 from GBX 690 ($8.34) to GBX 470 ($5.68) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

888 stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,443. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average is $2.00. 888 has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $5.61.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino, poker, sport, and bingo games.

