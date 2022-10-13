9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) Short Interest Down 51.7% in September

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a decline of 51.7% from the September 15th total of 78,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 9F stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of 9F worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JFU opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.70. 9F has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.69.

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates internet securities service platform in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to o financial institution partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

