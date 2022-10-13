A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.69-$0.69 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $874.20 million-$874.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $976.10 million. A. O. Smith also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.05-$3.15 EPS.

AOS stock opened at $49.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.41.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $965.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

AOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of A. O. Smith from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

