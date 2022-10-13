Abbott Laboratories Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report released on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Taylor anticipates that the healthcare product maker will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Abbott Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $5.00 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ABT. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.84.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $100.08 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $96.67 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The company has a market capitalization of $175.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.82.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Abbott Laboratories

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 47,100 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.3% during the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 6,446 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% during the third quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,962 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.0% during the third quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 37,915 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,174,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

