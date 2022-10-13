AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.76-$13.96 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AbbVie also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $3.53-$3.57 EPS.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $140.18. 101,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,378,092. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $106.86 and a 1 year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $158.88.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $457,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

