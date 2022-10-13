AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.76-$13.96 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AbbVie also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $3.53-$3.57 EPS.
AbbVie Stock Performance
NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $140.18. 101,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,378,092. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $106.86 and a 1 year high of $175.91.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AbbVie Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $158.88.
Institutional Trading of AbbVie
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $457,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
Featured Stories
