AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.53-$3.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AbbVie also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.76-$13.96 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Argus lowered their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $158.88.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $139.98 on Thursday. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $106.86 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.10 and its 200 day moving average is $148.05. The company has a market cap of $247.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AbbVie will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $221,000. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $298,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $457,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

