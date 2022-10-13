ABCMETA Price Up 4% This Week (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $97.33 million and $11,267.00 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,110.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006418 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001774 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00042333 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00060049 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005372 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00022993 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00101401 USD and is up 4.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $15,440.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.