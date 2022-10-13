Abiomed, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $4.95 Per Share (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Abiomed in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 10th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $4.95 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.91. The consensus estimate for Abiomed’s current full-year earnings is $4.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Abiomed’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.20 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. Abiomed had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $277.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Abiomed’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Abiomed Price Performance

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Abiomed from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.83.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $242.77 on Thursday. Abiomed has a 1 year low of $219.85 and a 1 year high of $379.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 51.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $265.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.53.

Institutional Trading of Abiomed

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 730.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 5,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abiomed news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total value of $127,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,040,170.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,078,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total transaction of $127,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,170.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abiomed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.