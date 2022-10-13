Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) PT Lowered to $350.00 at Piper Sandler

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $425.00 to $350.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ABMD. StockNews.com cut Abiomed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $319.00.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Abiomed Stock Down 0.2 %

ABMD opened at $242.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.22, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $265.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.53. Abiomed has a 52 week low of $219.85 and a 52 week high of $379.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $277.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.46 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Abiomed will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abiomed news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total transaction of $127,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,170.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,078,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total value of $127,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,170.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abiomed

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abiomed in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Abiomed by 72.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Abiomed by 730.8% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Abiomed by 5,350.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abiomed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.