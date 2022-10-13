Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.63

Shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$15.63 and last traded at C$15.63, with a volume of 5304 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.70.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADN. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Acadian Timber from C$18.25 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Acadian Timber from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. CSFB upgraded Acadian Timber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Acadian Timber to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, CIBC upgraded Acadian Timber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadian Timber has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$18.25.

The company has a market capitalization of C$272.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Acadian Timber ( TSE:ADN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$16.49 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acadian Timber Corp. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

