Acala Token Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 13th. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000836 BTC on popular exchanges. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $83.03 million and approximately $3.96 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18,765.25 or 1.00025939 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00006438 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003037 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00041592 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00055699 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005473 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022537 BTC.

About Acala Token

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 529,283,333 coins. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

